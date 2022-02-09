All Rise rises from the ashes – or, more accurately, from the long list of quality TV series canceled too soon – and is set to return for a third season. However, unlike seasons one and two, season three will air on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. OWN is targeting a June 2022 launch for the third season which will reunite all the key players, led by series star Simone Missick.

In addition to Simone Missick, returning cast members include Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, a long-time friend of Lola’s; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as former court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as private defense attorney Amy Quinn. Among the recurring cast are Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson, Emmy winner Paul McCrane as Judge Laski, and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer.

The season three production announcement confirmed Marg Helgenberger will reprise her recurring role as Supervising Judge Lisa Benner. Joining the cast for the third season in recurring roles are Roger Guenveur Smith (Do the Right Thing) as Judge Marshall Thomas and Christian Keyes (The Boys) taking over the role of Robin (previously played by Todd Williams).

Dee Harris-Lawrence guides the series as showrunner and executive produces along with Simone Missick, Michael M. Robin, and Len Goldstein.

Production is currently underway on season three of the critically acclaimed courtroom drama.

The Plot, Courtesy of OWN:

“All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, police and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Season three is all about new beginnings, picking up the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick) awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice.”







