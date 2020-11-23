John Barrowman Returns for the ‘Doctor Who’ Holiday Special

Fan favorite John Barrowman is confirmed to return to the world of Doctor Who for the upcoming special, “Revolution of the Daleks.” Barrowman will be reprising his role as Captain Jack Harness for the special set to air this holiday season.

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home. It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen,” said Barrowman, commenting on slipping into the Doctor Who character once again.

Barrowman’s Captain Jack first showed up in a 2005 episode titled “The Empty Child.” Barrowman went on to star in the Doctor Who spinoff Torchwood which premiered in October 2006 and ran for four seasons.

“A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode,” said executive producer Chris Chibnall. “If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

Executive producer Matt Strevens added, “After a tantalizingly brief appearance in ‘Fugitive of the Judoon,’ it’s a total joy and thrill to welcome back John as Captain Jack. One of the most iconic characters in Doctor Who lore, his presence ignites this holiday special from the start.”

Jodie Whittaker leads the cast as the Thirteenth Doctor. Mandip Gill plays Yaz, Tosin Cole is Ryan, and Bradley Walsh is Graham.

Details on “Revolution of the Daleks,” Courtesy of BBC America:

The cheeky Captain left viewers reeling in the season 12 episode, “Fugitive of the Judoon,” when he made a brief surprise appearance with a stark warning for Yaz, Ryan and Graham to pass on to the Doctor before disappearing.

In the upcoming special titled “Revolution of the Daleks,” Captain Jack will be on hand to help the fam as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks. With the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth?







