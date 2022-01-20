Joshua Jackson to Star in Paramount+’s ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series

Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death) is joining Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock) in Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction. The new series is described as a reimagining of the critically-acclaimed 1987 thriller starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. That R-rated drama was nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actress (Close), and Best Supporting Actress (Anne Archer).

Jackson will take on the role of “Dan Gallagher,” played by Douglas. Caplan stars as “Alex,” the psychotic lover played by Close.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) writes, executive produces, and serves as showrunner. Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason) share co-story credit, and Hynes will also executive produce along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Paramount+ released the following description of the upcoming original series:

“Jackson will star as Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover’s (Caplan) obsession after a brief affair. A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”







