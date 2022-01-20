‘Servant’ Season 3 Clip: Dorothy Assures Leanne Everything Will Be Okay

Apple TV+ has released a new clip from the much-anticipated third season of Servant. The one-minute video finds Leanne peering anxiously out a window, obviously worried the cult will return. Dorothy tries to calm her down but Leanne’s certain the Turner family is underestimating the threat.

Season three stars Lauren Ambrose reprising her role as Dorothy Turner. Toby Kebbell returns as Sean Turner, Nell Tiger Free is back as Leanne Grayson, and Rupert Grint is once again on board as Julian Pearce. Sunita Mani (No Activity) joins the cast for the upcoming season.

Season three premieres on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022. New episodes of the 10 episode season will arrive on subsequent Fridays, with the season finale set for March 25th. In December 2021, Apple TV+ announced they’ve given the thriller an early season four renewal.

Servant is executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. Season three writers include Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon. M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala directed.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Three months after we leave the Turner household in season two, things appear to be back to normal. Dorothy and Sean dote on Jericho, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved back into the brownstone. With the threat of the cult looming and suspicious visitors staked out in a nearby park, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure—ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family.

As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return. Be careful what you wish for.

Season 3 Episode 1 – “Donkey”

Three months after the attack, the Turners head down the shore. Left alone, Leanne has a more exciting day than she anticipated.







