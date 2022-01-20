Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer: Artists Get “The Call”

We don’t know who’ll be competing in Super Bowl LVI but we do know the halftime show will feature performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. With the big game just weeks away, Pepsi’s unveiled a special halftime show trailer featuring the artists getting the call to perform.

Directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Friday), “The Call” video features some of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show’s artists’ biggest hits including “Rap God,” “The Next Episode,” “Family Affair,” “HUMBLE.,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “California Love.” Gray turned to Grammy Award-winning writer Adam Blackstone to handle the video’s score.

Pepsi’s official video release announcement offers this description of “The Call:”

“‘The Call’ unfolds like a high-energy blockbuster film, inspired by almost two decades worth of iconic music videos and tracks with the most recognizable hitmakers of our generation and proud LA native, Dr. Dre, at the helm. The lens moves swiftly between Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar spotlighting their individual artistic journeys and influences. Each artist then gets the call from their friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre, to converge on SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for what will become the greatest Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show ever.”

“Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects like Friday, Set It Off, Straight Outta Compton, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” stated F. Gary Gray. “As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!”

Fans can expect new content including behind-the-scenes videos from “The Call” as well as giveaways (including Super Bowl LVI footballs signed by Dr. Dre) to drop on the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show app in the days leading up to the 2022 Super Bowl.

“Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history. Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing – Pepsi.

Kaplan continued: “It was critical that we tell this story in an authentic way, so we partnered with the creative genius of both F. Gary Gray and Adam Blackstone to deliver this impactful piece of content. The trailer will be available on our Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show app along with a range of behind-the-scenes footage, fan giveaways, and so much more to ensure fans continue to get hyped for the show in the coming weeks.”

Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13 at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.







