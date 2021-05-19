CBS 2021-2022 Primetime Schedule and New Fall Series Details

CBS announced plans to introduce four new dramas and two new comedies during the 2021-2022 season. The newbies will join the 22 returning series that helped CBS earn the top spot among all networks for the 13th consecutive season.

Three of the network’s new dramas have earned fall timeslots, and all three are new chapters of existing popular franchises. NCIS: Hawai ‘ I starring Vanessa Lachey, FBI: International from Dick Wolf, and CSI: Vegas with CSI veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox will premiere this fall.

One new comedy, Ghosts starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, will debut this fall.

“This season, we proved we could create a winning schedule against seemingly insurmountable odds,” stated Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Next season, we aim to repeat that success with bold, strategic scheduling moves designed to strengthen nights and maximize flow across the week. We’re expanding three of our biggest, globally popular franchises, returning 22 fan favorites while nurturing our newer rising hits, and adding a host of year-round original programming that will appeal to viewers and advertisers alike.”

CBS will debut the new medical drama Good Sam, the comedy Smallwood, and the competition series Come Dance With Me at midseason.

CBS recently announced SEAL Team and Evil are moving over to Paramount+ for seasons five and two, respectively. Prior to SEAL Team’s season five move, a four-episode special event will air on CBS.

CBS TELEVISION NETWORK 2021-2022 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

(N=New, NTP=New Time Period)

MONDAY

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (NTP)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI ‘ I (N)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM FBI (NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (N)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (NTP)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: VEGAS (N)

THURSDAY

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM UNITED STATES OF AL

9:00-9:30 PM GHOSTS (N)

9:30-10:00 PM B POSITIVE

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (NTP)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I.

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS

SATURDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SATURDAY ENCORES

9:00-10:00 PM SATURDAY ENCORES

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURSCBS Television…2

SUNDAY

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES

10:00-11:00 PM SEAL TEAM (NTP)

NCIS: HAWAI ‘ I (Monday, 10:00-11:00 PM) – The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: HAWAI ‘ I, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way.

Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

FBI: INTERNATIONAL (Tuesday, 9:00-10:00 PM) – From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, fast-paced drama FBI: INTERNATIONAL is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Prague, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be.

Not allowed to carry guns, the Fly Team relies on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

CSI: VEGAS (Wednesday, 10:00-11:00 PM) – CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network’s global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas—the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

GHOSTS (Thursday, 9:00-9:30 PM) – GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer, a pompous 1700’s Militiaman, a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens, an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader, a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009, a slick ‘90s finance bro, a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s, and a society woman and wife of an 1800’s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor, to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it’s nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.







