‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Trailer: Parenting Isn’t Easy Even for Superheroes

Apparently even superheroes have a difficult time raising kids. The nearly three-minute trailer for Netflix’s upcoming superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy lays out the challenges older superheroes face as they prepare to pass the torch to their kids.

The series stars Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian, Tyler Mane as Blackstar, Ian Quinlan as Hutch, and Ben Daniels as Brainwave/Walter Sampson. Leslie Bibb plays Lady Liberty/Grace Sampson, Ian Quinlan is Hutch, Elena Kampouris is Chloe Sampson, and Andrew Horton plays Paragon/Brandon Sampson. Season one also features Mike Wade as Fitz Small and Matt Lanter as George Hutchence/Skyfox.

Jupiter’s Legacy is based on the comic book by Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely. Millar, Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton, and Sang Kyu Kim serve as executive producers.

Netflix will launch the series on May 7, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.