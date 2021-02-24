Jupiter’s Legacy Debuts a Teaser and Gets a May Premiere Date

Netflix just released a 40 second teaser video for the superhero series, Jupiter’s Legacy. The streaming service also confirmed the series based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely will premiere on Friday, May 2, 2021.

Season one will consist of eight episodes starring Josh Duhamel (Transformers: The Last Knight), Leslie Bibb (American Housewife), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (It Came from the Desert), Mike Wade (Wally Got Wasted), and Matt Lanter (Timeless). Mark Millar, Frank Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton, and Sang Kyu Kim serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Jupiter’s Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty. After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.







