The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 11 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

The promo video for ABC’s The Good Doctor season four episode 11 promises the episode’s ending will leave viewers stunned. Directed by Mike Listo from a script by David Hoselton and David Renaud, “We’re All Crazy Sometimes” will air on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode 11 guest stars include Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique Guerin, Bria Samoné Henderson, and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.

“We’re All Crazy Sometimes” Plot: After bringing in an incredibly unique and complicated spinal surgery, Dr. Aaron Glassman challenges the residents for an opportunity to join him in the operating room. Meanwhile, Shaun and Morgan disagree on how to treat a comatose patient with a cancerous tumor.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.







