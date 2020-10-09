‘The Outpost’ Season 3 Episode 2 Photos: Preview of “The Peace You Promised”

Season three of The CW’s fantasy action series The Outpost continues with episode two, “The Peace You Promised.” Episode two was directed by Milan Todorovic from a script by Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, and will air on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Jessica Green as Talon and includes Jake Stormoen as Captain Garret Spears, Imogen Waterhouse as Gwynn Calkussar/Rosmund, Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo, and Aaron Fontaine as Tobin. Reece Ritchie plays Zed, Izuka Hoyle is Wren, Jaye Griffiths is Yavalla, Georgia May Foote is Falista, and Adam Johnson as Munt.

“The Peace You Promised” Plot: WHAT’S IN THE BOX? – Wren (Hoyle) and Janzo (Desai-Barochia) solve a mysterious puzzle box. Meanwhile, Tobin (Fontaine) and Munt (Johnson) escape to recruit help. Lastly, Talon (Green) learns a secret about who abandoned her.

The Outpost Description:

After summoning Zed and his Blackblood comrades to save the Outpost, Talon finds herself betrayed by her own kind and struggles to reconcile her human friends and her Blackblood heritage. With the demonic Lu Qiri providing the muscle to enforce Zed’s master plan, the Outpost’s human inhabitants are enslaved as miners in search of a mysterious substance to solve a dark riddle.

From her bedroom under house arrest, Gwynn plots her escape and the overthrow of her new foes. To save her beloved Garret, Talon is forced to summon a Blackblood Priestess named Yavalla into the world. Yavalla prophesies a paradise for Blackbloods, and an era of peace for the world, but she soon discovers a power that threatens every living creature.

As Gwynn and Tobin become Yavalla’s unwilling allies, Talon and her friends must fight, suffer, and sacrifice their way to save each other and vanquish their new enemies. As Talon discovers more about her lost family from Yavalla, she must piece together the truths from the lies, and solve the mystery of her heritage and a forgotten power, before the world becomes enslaved to a new power that could consume every living being.