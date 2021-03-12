A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 6 Photos, Plot, and Trailer

Season three of ABC’s primetime drama A Million Little Things continues with what promises to be an emotional roller coaster of an episode. Episode six, “miles apart,” will air on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Guest stars include Chris Geere as Jamie, Anna Akana as Dakota, Ron Livingston as Jon, and Adam Swain as Tyrell.

“miles apart” Plot: Maggie is forced to face the harsh reality that cancer still controls her life, while Gary must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Rome helps Regina at Someday during the COVID-19 transition.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.