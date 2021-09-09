‘This is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Sets Up ‘The Never Game’ at CBS

NBC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning drama This is Us will be concluding its run with the upcoming sixth season airing in early 2022. And with that series wrapping up, Screen Actors Guild award winner Justin Hartley is moving on to his next television project – The Never Game.

Hartley will star in and executive produce the pilot for CBS’s The Never Game which will reunite him with This is Us executive producer and director Ken Olin. Olin will direct and executive produce the pilot from a script by executive producer Michael Cooney. The drama’s based on the bestselling novel by Jeffrey Deaver.

“I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” stated Justin Hartley. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

Further casting details on the 20th Television production are expected in the coming weeks.

CBS’s The Never Game announcement included the following description of the project:

“The Never Game features Hartley as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement to solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.”

Hartley recently wrapped up work on the comedy film Senior Year directed by Alex Hardcastle as well as the romantic drama The Noel Diary.







