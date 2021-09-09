The Resident Season 5 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Fox’s The Resident season five promises to pack an emotional wallop, with Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorne confirming the writers have something special planned involving Emily VanCamp’s departure from the popular medical drama. “The audience is going to be surprised and emotionally engaged with how we handle Emily’s departure and the way that it affects all of the other characters,” said Thorne in an interview with Deadline.

Season five will also be without Shaunette Reneé Wilson who exited The Resident during the fourth season. And Morris Chestnut snagged a lead role on the network’s new drama Our Kind of People which means he won’t be available as a series regular.

Returning cast members include Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Dr. Malcolm-Jamal Warner as AJ Austin, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss, and Manish Dayal is Dr. Devon Pravesh.

So, what can we expect from the upcoming season? New characters, more drama, some heartbreak, and lots of new medical emergencies when the new season premieres on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Fox just released the season five episode one plot description along with a batch of photos:

“Da Da” Plot: An attack by cyber criminals sends the Chastain ER into a tailspin and Kit tries to figure out whether or not to pay the ransom. The Raptor deals with a personal connection to the patients brought into the ER during the attack, leaving them all vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Conrad works on balancing life as a new dad and Devon and Leela debate taking the next step in their relationship in the all-new “Da Da” season premiere episode of The Resident.







