Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry to Star in FX’s ‘Class of ’09’

Kate Mara (A Teacher) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) will star in Class of ’09, a limited series just ordered by FX. Class of ’09 comes from executive producer/writer Tom Rob Smith (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) and executive producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (American Crime Story, Pose).

“Class of ’09 brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to several of FX’s most distinctive and successful series from American Crime Story and Pose to Atlanta and A Teacher,” said Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX. “With a story from Tom Rob Smith, produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, Class of ’09 is primed to reimagine the course of justice in this unique and timely thriller.”

The eight-episode limited series will be produced by Nellie Reed (Y: The Last Man). The FX Productions drama will air on FX on Hulu.

FX released the following description of the limited series and the characters Mara and Henry will play:

Class of ’09 is a suspense thriller following a class of FBI agents set in a near future where the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence.

In Class of ’09, a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy.

Brian Tyree Henry will play “Tayo Miller,” one of the most brilliant and unorthodox Agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely. Kate Mara will play “Amy Poet,” a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation.







