‘Only Murders in the Building’ Unveils a Teaser Trailer and New Poster

The teaser trailer for Hulu’s new murder-mystery series Only Murders in the Building asks us to consider how well we really know our neighbors. What goes on behind closed doors? Could your neighbors actually be cold-blooded killers?

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez lead a cast that includes Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez. Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie) created the series and serve as writers and executive producers. Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal also executive produce.

Hulu has set an August 31, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot:

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.







