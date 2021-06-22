‘Transformers’ #7 is Now Officially ‘Rise of the Beasts’

Incredible as it may seem, there is in fact another Transformers movie in the works. Paramount Pictures isn’t about to let that cash cow retire peacefully and have announced the upcoming seventh film of the franchise will be called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The title confirms the upcoming live-action film will introduce characters from the Beast Wars toy line and cartoon.

The franchise launched in 2007 with Transformers followed by 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Transformers: Age of Extinction arrived in 2014 with Transformers: The Last Knight premiering in 2017.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a reboot of the franchise and will be set after the events in Bumblebee. And speaking of Bumblebee, that 2018 spinoff/origin story is one of the franchise’s best-reviewed entries, currently sitting at 90% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Filming has begun on the new Transformers film with Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) directing. “There are different breeds of Transformers,” explained Caple during a start-of-production event. “In our particular film, they are prehistoric animals who travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.”

The humans mixing with the CGI robots will include In the Heights‘ Anthony Ramos and Judas and the Black Messiah‘s Dominique Fishback. Paramount’s targeting a June 24, 2022 theatrical release.

Michael Bay’s involved as a producer along with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson. Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An serve as executive producers.

Paramount issued the following description of the 2022 film:

“Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.”







