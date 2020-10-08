‘Mank’ Trailer: Gary Oldman Plays ‘Citizen Kane’s Screenwriter

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for David Fincher’s upcoming drama, Mank. Oscar winner Gary Oldman, who channeled Winston Churchill in 2017’s critically acclaimed Darkest Hour, leads the cast as Academy Award-winning screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

The cast also includes Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Lily Collins as Rita Alexander, and Tom Burke as Orson Welles. Arlis Howard plays Louis B. Mayer, Tom Pelphrey is Joe Mankiewicz, Sam Troughton is John Houseman, and Ferdinand Kingsley is Irving Thalberg.

Tuppence Middleton plays Sara Mankiewicz, Joseph Cross is Charles Lederer, Jamie McShane is Shelly Metcalf, Toby Leonard Moore is David O. Selznick, Monika Gossman is Fraulein Freda, and Charles Dance plays William Randolph Hearst.

Jack Fincher wrote the screenplay and Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, and Douglas Urbanski served as executive producers. David Fincher’s behind-the-scenes team includes cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, production designer Donald Graham Burt, editor Kirk Baxter, and costume designer Trish Summerville. Mank features a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Netflix will release the film in select theaters in November followed by a global release on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

The Plot:

1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.