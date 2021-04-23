‘Kevin Can F**K Himself’ New Teaser and Premiere Date

Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy stars in AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself debuting Sunday, June 13, 2021 on AMC+ and on June 20th on AMC. The comedy series just released a new teaser trailer along with the premiere date announcement, a trailer that finds Annie Murphy starring as a woman who’s anything but the typical “sitcom wife.”

The first season will consist of eight episodes. Episodes one and two will air back-to-back, with new episodes dropping on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT. Each episode will air first on AMC+ followed a week later on AMC.

The cast of season one also includes Mary Hollis Inboden (The Real O’Neals), Eric Petersen (Kirstie), Alex Bonifer (Superstore), Brian Howe (Chicago Fire), and Raymond Lee (Here and Now). The dark comedy comes from Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49) and is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, and showrunner Craig DiGregorio.

The Plot, Courtesy of AMC:

Kevin Can F**K Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them). And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to—and revolts against—the injustices in her life?

Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?”

The series also stars Mary Hollis Inboden as Patty O’Connor, Allison’s tough, glass-half-empty neighbor who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison; Eric Petersen as the protagonist husband Kevin McRoberts, Allison’s husky and “lovable” man-child; Alex Bonifer as Neil O’Connor, the football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin; Brian Howe as Pete McRoberts, Kevin’s father with a regressive sense of humor; and Raymond Lee as Sam Park, a clean cut, former Worcesterite who has history with Allison.







