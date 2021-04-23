‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 13 Photos: “Love’s Illusions” Preview

Lola’s finally back on the job on CBS’s All Rise season two episode 13, “Love’s Illusions.” Directed by Claudia Yarmy from a script by Briana Belser, episode 13 will air on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell. Peter MacNicol recurs as Judge Albert Campbell.

Episode 13 guest stars include Joe Williamson, Josh Henderson, Grace Powell, Larry Sullivan, and Julie Lancaster. Grinnell Morris, Shelley Robertson, Jonathan Ohye, and Eddie Martinez also guest star in “Love’s Illusions.”

“Love’s Illusions” Plot: Lola returns to the Hall of Justice and presides over a case where Amy represents a young woman accused of a swatting incident that resulted in the Dean of a university being shot. Also, Amy and Rachel make up, and Amy brings her divorce papers to her dying husband.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.