‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 3 Episode 15 Photos: “Before the Fall” Preview

Magnum finds out a shocking secret about his mom on CBS’s Magnum P.I. season three episode 15, the season’s penultimate episode. Directed by Kurt Jones from a script by Mike Diaz, “Before the Fall” will air on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Jay Hernandez leads the cast as Thomas Magnum. Perdita Weeks is Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang stars as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta.

Guest stars include Christopher Thornton, Jay Ali, Steven Michael Quezada, Cameron Gayden, and Allyson Blair. Kelly Rice, Brian McNamara, Kai Caster, Christopher Lee Bailey, Erick Lopez, and David Haydn-Jones also guest star.

“Before the Fall” Plot: Magnum’s Uncle Bernardo (Quezada) visits and reveals a shocking secret about Thomas’ mother. Also, TC asks Higgins for help when he realizes he may have witnessed a potential murder from his helicopter, Higgins decides it’s time to tell Ethan the truth about her past and TC offers Shammy the opportunity to become a pilot.

