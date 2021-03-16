‘Killing Eve’ with Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer to End with Season 4

Fans of BBC America’s critically acclaimed award-winning drama Killing Eve will have one final season to explore the lives of Eve and Villanelle. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are returning for the fourth and final season that’s targeting a summer start of production.

The upcoming fourth season will consist of eight new episodes shot in the U.K. and across Europe. AMC is anticipating a 2022 premiere.

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” said Sandra Oh. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

“Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for,” said Jodie Comer. “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

AMC Networks announced the final season but added that there are plans to develop a spinoff(s) set in Killing Eve‘s universe.

“Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away,” stated Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”

“We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve,” said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there’s so much more to come. Buckle up!”

Laura Neal (Sex Education) will be the season four lead writer and will executive produce. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, and Sandra Oh also executive produce. The series is a Sid Gentle Films Ltd. production for BBC America.







