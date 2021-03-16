Season one of The CW’s Walker continues with episode seven, “Tracks,” which appears to move us closer to discovering the identity of Emily’s murderer. Directed by Bola Ogun from a script by Casey Fisher and Paula Sabbaga, episode seven will air on March 18, 2021.

In addition to Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the season one cast includes Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) as Arlo, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) as Robin, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam, Molly Hagan (Herman’s Head) as Abeline, and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Bohnam. Coby Bell (The Gifted) plays Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan is Micki, and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) plays Trey Barnett.

“Tracks” Plot: LIAM AND CAPTAIN JAMES HEAD TO MEXICO IN SEARCH OF ANSWERS – Captain James (Bell) and Liam (Allen) follow up on a tip regarding Emily’s murder (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). The duo head to Mexico for more answers but decide to keep their trip a secret from Walker (Padalecki).

Meanwhile, Trey (Pierre) escorts Stella (Violet Benson), August (Culley), and the girls soccer team to an away game but when things take a dangerous turn Trey, Walker and Micki (Morgan) have to team up to save the kids. Micki learns some shocking news.

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.