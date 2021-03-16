‘Concrete Cowboy’ Trailer: Idris Elba Stars in the Inspirational Drama

Netflix just released a new official trailer for the dramatic film Concrete Cowboy inspired by G. Neri’s novel, Ghetto Cowboy. Idris Elba leads the cast as a father who reconnects with his estranged son while introducing him to North Philadelphia’s horsemanship community.

In addition to Idris Elba, the Concrete Cowboy cast includes Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Byron Bowers (The Chi), Lorraine Toussaint (The Equalizer), and Clifford “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost). Members of the Fletcher Street Stables also appear in the film.

Netflix has set an April 2, 2021 premiere date.

Ricky Staub and Dan Walser wrote the screenplay, with Staub making his feature film debut as director. Walser, Elba, Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Jeff Waxman, and Jennifer Madeloff served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When fifteen year-old Cole (McLaughlin) is expelled from school in Detroit, he is sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Elba), his estranged father. Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner-city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for more than 100 years. Torn between his growing respect for his father’s community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification.







