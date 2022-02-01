BBC America’s unveiled the juicy trailer for the fourth and final season of the critically acclaimed thriller, Killing Eve. The trailer finds Villanelle (Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer) disappointed in herself for going back on her vow and killing people, while Eve (SAG and Critics Choice Awards winner Sandra Oh) appears rather pleased with herself for shooting someone in the hand.

The final season also stars Emmy nominee Fiona Shaw and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia. Laura Neal (Sex Education) is the lead writer and executive produces along with Sandra Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas.

Season four consists of eight episodes and will premiere on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT on BBC America and AMC+. New episodes will arrive one week early to AMC+ subscribers (except for the premiere and the finale), and encore episodes will air on AMC on Mondays following their Sunday evening premieres.

BBC America released the following description of the final season:

“After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve (Oh), Villanelle (Comer) and Carolyn (Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster.’ Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit.

This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”







