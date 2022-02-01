Paramount+ has officially renewed SEAL Team for a sixth season. The subscription streaming service also announced they’ve picked up Mayor of Kingstown and The Game for second seasons.

“We are very excited to welcome SEAL TEAM back for another season on Paramount+,” stated Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”

The popular action drama starring David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks moved to Paramount+ after four seasons airing on CBS. All five seasons are currently available to stream on Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon’s Mayor of Kingstown stands as Paramount+’s second-most-watched original series. (Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel, 1883, is the most-watched.) The intense drama stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, and Emma Laird. Kyle Chandler, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass, and Aidan Gillen are also featured in the series’ first season.

“With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan universe, and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

“Mayor of Kingstown is such an important project that offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system, and I am thrilled to continue the journey with Taylor and team for season two,” said Antoine Fuqua, executive producer. “Thank you to our partners at Paramount+, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios for believing in us to further explore this story.”

Paramount’s The Game will also return for a second season, and all 10 episodes of season one are now available to stream.

“With ample humor and heart, Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters and introduced new fan favorites,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount+. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field.”

Paramount+ offers this description of season one:

“Starring Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman, The Game offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”







