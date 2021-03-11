‘Central Park’ is Renewed for Season 3 by Apple TV+

Season two of the critically acclaimed animated series Central Park isn’t due to premiere until Friday, June 25, 2021, but Apple TV+ is so pleased with season one’s reception that they’ve given the musical comedy an early season three renewal order. The renewal announcement was accompanied by a special sneak peek at season two featuring Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) performing “Weehawken Rap.”

Season two will kick off with the release of three new episodes on June 25th followed by additional new episodes arriving on subsequent Fridays.

Central Park was created by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith, and features the voices of Gad, Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci. Bouchard, Gad, Smith, Halsted Sullivan, Sanjay Shah, and Janelle Momary-Neely executive produce.

Season one debuted in May 2020 and earned an Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance Emmy Award nomination for Leslie Odom Jr. The series is also nominated for an NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Animated Series category.

Apple TV+ released the following synopsis for the series upcoming second season:

“In season two of Central Park, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face.

Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.”







