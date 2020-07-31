‘L.A.’s Finest’ and ‘Filthy Rich’ Get September Premiere Date

Fox is labeling their upcoming fall Monday night lineup #FierceFemalesFox. The network’s announced season one of Filthy Rich starring Kim Cattrall and the broadcast premiere of L.A.’s Finest – previously available to Spectrum subscribers – will premiere on Monday, September 21, 2020.

L.A.’s Finest will air at 8pm ET/PT followed by Filthy Rich at 9pm ET/PT.

Filthy Rich comes from The Help‘s writer/director/executive producer Tate Taylor and is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, John Norris, and Abe Sylvia. Sylvia also serves as the season one showrunner.

In addition to Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City), the cast includes Gerald McRaney, Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar. Mark L. Young, Olivia Macklin, Steve Harris, and Aaron Lazar also star in season one.

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union lead the cast of L.A.’s Finest. Alba and Union also serve as executive producers along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, and Anton Cropper.

Season one also features Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, and Ernie Hudson.

Filthy Rich Plot:

Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch (McRaney) of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife (Cattrall) and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

With monumental twists and turns, Filthy Rich presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.

L.A.’s Finest Plot:

From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer Bad Boys movie franchise and Sony Pictures Television, the action-drama series L.A.’s Finest follows Syd Burnett (Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret.

Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.







