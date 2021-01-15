‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ Debuts the Season 8 Trailer

John Oliver’s take on current events has been sorely missed since Last Week Tonight with John Oliver wrapped up season seven in November 2020. Today, HBO released the official trailer for the new season and confirmed the critically acclaimed, award-winning series will return for season eight on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 11pm ET/PT.

Last Week Tonight is executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor. The Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon production is directed by Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner.

John Oliver’s weekly recap of the news and assorted hot topics has earned 20 Emmy Awards over its seven-season run, along with four Writers Guild Awards, four PGA Awards, two Peabody Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, and a Critics Choice Award. Season seven picked up four Emmys – Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Description, Courtesy of HBO:

A satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver features Oliver’s hilarious, much-needed perspective on today’s pressing political, social and cultural issues. As the country navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a new administration in the White House, the eighth season of the critically acclaimed series promises to shine a light on headline news as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain, featuring a mix of the series’ sharp commentary, pre-taped pieces and occasional special guests.







