‘No Activity’ Season 4 Announces New and Returning Guest Stars

Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery and The Mandalorian scene-stealer Amy Sedaris are among the returning guest stars set for season four of CBS All Access’s No Activity. Keery reprises his role as Officer Reinhardt, the new partner of Tim Meadows’ Judd Tolbeck, and Sedaris is back as dispatch’s mother hen, Janice.

Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Tim Meadows, and Bob Odenkirk will also return for the upcoming season which will be fully animated rather than live-action.

Guest star newbies for season four include Louie Anderson (Baskets), Kevin Bacon (The Following), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Elle Fanning (The Great), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Five Feet Apart), Udo Kier (Downsizing), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Oscar Nuñez (The Office), Hannah Simone (New Girl), June Squibb (Nebraska), and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).

Series co-developer Patrick Brammall will continue in his starring role as Special Agent Nick Cullen.

The half-hour comedy based on the Stan original series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle, and Gary Sanchez Productions, with animation production services provided by Flight School. Brammall and co-developer/director Trent O’Donnell executive produce along with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty, and Jason Burrows.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

This season will find Special Agent Nick Cullen (Brammall) finally realizing his dream of joining the FBI, only to quickly discover being an FBI “special agent” isn’t what he expected it to be. When he’s assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he finds a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult, and when a large scale operation takes aim at the cult, it’s unclear which side will break first.

Despite the promotion, Cullen’s path continues to cross with former partner Judd Tolbeck’s (Meadows), who is also adjusting to life with a new partner of his own.







