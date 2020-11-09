‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 22 Episode 1 Photos, Plot and Cast Info

NBC’s just released new photos from the upcoming season 22 premiere of the award-winning drama Law & Order: SVU. Season 22 episode one, “Guardians and Gladiators,” will air on November 12, 2020.

New episodes air on Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.

The season 22 cast is led by Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson. Ice T stars as Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, Kelli Giddish is Senior Detective Amanda Rollins, Jamie Gray Hyder plays Officer Katriona “Kat” Azar Tamin, Peter Scanavino is Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, and Demore Barnes is Deputy Chief Christian Garland.

“Guardians and Gladiators” Plot: When the squad tries to solve an assault in Central Park, they are hampered by their own blind spots and a community that is losing trust in the police.

Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – now in its 22nd season – is the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time.

This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC’s Law & Order brand chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

As commander of the SVU, Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is a seasoned veteran of the unit who has seen it all. She leads with empathy and professionalism, all the while dealing with her difficult past as a product of rape and her responsibility as a trailblazer in survivor advocacy, both of which influence the way she relates to the victims and perpetrators of each case. Olivia Benson is the longest-running female character in a primetime live-action television series.







