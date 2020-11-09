‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Episode 19 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

The CW’s Supernatural welcomes back Jake Abel as Michael for season 15 episode 19. Episode 19, “Inherit the Earth,” was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner. The series’ penultimate episode will air on November 12, 2020.

The final season cast includes Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Misha Collins as Castiel, and Alexander Calvert as Jack.

“Inherit the Earth” Plot: CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight.

Details on Supernatural Season 15, Courtesy of The CW:

“The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam and Dean and the angel Castiel have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean.

In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with… anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself.”







