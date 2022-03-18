WonderCon 2022 TV Series Schedule: Panel Details and Times

WonderCon is back and hosting in-person panels and fan events after two years of virtual panels due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2022 WonderCon will run from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3 at the Anaheim Convention Center, with strict Covid protocols in place to keep the event as safe as possible.

Masks will be required to be worn by all participants (attendees, exhibitors, press, cosplayers, etc) over the age of two. Per the San Diego Comic Con’s official site, all attendees will also be required to “provide verification of full COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours for a PCR test or within 24 hours for an antigen test.”

WonderCon’s released details on its confirmed panels which will include Q&As with the cast/creatives of Fear the Walking Dead, Kung Fu, Woke, and Undone. Naomi, The Hardy Boys, Superman & Lois, Tom Swift, The Quest, Big Sky, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical will also be hosting panels during the three-day pop culture celebration.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1, 2022

Behind the Scenes with the Borg Queen from Star Trek: Picard – 3pm, North 200B

Actress Annie Wersching, who brilliantly brings new life to the Borg Queen in season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, discusses what it was like taking on this iconic role. Annie will be joined by the Emmy Award–winning prosthetic makeup team from the show, including James Mackinnon (makeup designer and department head of prosthetics) and Neville Page (senior creative designer), who designed and created the new look of the Borg Queen this season. Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios and streams exclusively on Paramount+.

In all of time and space, the Doctor has witnessed (and influenced) major historical events. The Doctor is also a scientific and technological genius, comfortable talking to scientists across the galaxy. Order of Gallifrey members Alex Bagosy (archaeologist/historian) and Justin Daube (science teacher) explore some of the real-world science and historical events covered by Doctor Who.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022

Behind the Scenes of The Quest – 11am, North 200A

From Disney+, The Quest is a groundbreaking immersive series that drops eight teens into the fantastic fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come-to-life, replete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, and a sorceress intent on destruction and power. Go behind the scenes with the award-winning executive producers behind The Lord of the Rings, The Amazing Race, and Queer Eye, who have joined forces to create the series. Learn how they brought a fully realized fantasy world of epic adventure and intertwining scripted and unscripted storylines to life.

Uncover the mystery with an exclusive sneak peek at season 2 of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated series and join stars Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot, along with some special panelists, for a Q&A session about bringing the beloved boy detectives to life for a new generation. The Hardy Boys season 2 premieres April 6, only on Hulu.

Superman & Lois Special Video Presentation and Q&A – 2pm, North 200A

In the final episode of season 1, Superman defeated his brother Tal-Rho and was able to stop him from placing Kryptonian consciousness in the people of Smallville. In season two, Clark Kent, Lois Lane, their family, and the residents of Smallville are all trying to move on from the fallout of Morgan Edge’s attempted conquest of their small town. But peace and harmony do not last long, as a new adversary emerges, one of the toughest opponents Superman has yet faced: his inverse self, Bizarro, whose presence generates a number of unanswered questions. And Clark, Lois, and Bizarro also face a common enemy in cult leader Ally Alston. See a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with the executive producer and series stars (participants to be determined) of Superman and Lois at their WonderCon debut. The cast includes Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, Sofia Hamsik, with Dylan Walsh and Emmanuelle Chriqui. Superman and Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW or stream for free on The CW app. Catch up on the first season on HBO Max.

Panel TBA

Panel TBA If Bigfoot is Out There, Meet the Team That Will Find Him! – 3:30pm, North 200B

The Expedition Bigfoot team of Bryce Johnson (expedition operations), Dr. Mireya Mayor (primatologist), Russell Acord (ex-military/survivalist), and Ronny LeBlanc (Bigfoot researcher) hold a serious and candid conversation on everything you need to know about the most famous and elusive cryptid, Bigfoot. This elite team uses the latest in advanced technologies to narrow their search within the designated target zones, allowing them to analyze data, migration patterns, and the uptick in sightings to hone in on potential locations. Dr. Mayor will update fans on the surprising DNA evidence collected while in the field, and the team will share a video from famed primatologist Jane Goodall discussing her beliefs and personal investigations. Those in attendance will receive an exclusive giveaway and be among the first to get a sneak peek from the new season on Travel Channel and discovery+.

Series stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), and Constance Marie (With Love) will be joined by co-creators/executive producers Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob Waksberg (BoJack Horseman) and director/executive producer Hisko Hulsing (Montage of Heck) for a special screening and Q&A ahead of Undone’s long-awaited second season. The conversation will give fans their first insights into how the upcoming season of this critically acclaimed genre-bending series will expand in surprising new directions.

In the second half of Fear‘s seventh season, premiering on Sunday, April 17, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. The cast and creators of Fear the Walking Dead discuss what’s coming up, as well as share behind-the-scenes anecdotes, information about the upcoming season, and an exclusive clip from episode 709.

Get an in-depth look at the animated anthology series set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit The Boys. Executive producer Simon Racioppa (Invincible, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) and supervising director Giancarlo Volpe (The Dragon Prince, Avatar the Last Airbender) will take part in a Q&A.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022

The Bob’s Burgers Movie – 10am, North 200A

Bob’s Burgers creators and cast come together for this first look at the Belcher family’s jump to the big screen. During the panel, they will share never-before-seen footage and answer fan questions.

Cast members of the new CW show Tom Swift provide an exclusive first look at the series, which follows the sci-fi adventures of the title character and his friends after the shocking disappearance of his father.

See an advance screening of the Hulu original comedy series Woke season 2 premiere episode, followed by a Q&A with cast and executive producers. Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, Woke continues to upend Black nerd and activist culture, deftly satirizing with a wink and a smile. The screening will be followed by a conversation with series stars Larmone Morris, T. Murph, and Blake Anderson and co-creators/executive producers Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, along with executive producer/showrunner Anthony King. A co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, season 2 of Woke premieres with all eight episodes Friday, April 8 on Hulu.

Shudder’s Cursed Films – 3pm, North 200A

Cursed Films is a documentary series that explores the facts and myths surrounding famous films some consider cursed. The new season will feature Rosemary’s Baby, Stalker, The Serpent and The Rainbow, Cannibal Holocaust, and The Wizard of Oz. The creative minds behind the series discuss some of these cursed productions and share some behind-the-scenes anecdotes and an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season, premiering Thursday, April 7 on AMC’s premium streaming service Shudder.







