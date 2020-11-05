‘L.A.’s Finest’ Season 1 Episode 7: Photos: Preview of “Book of Secrets”

Season one of the police drama L.A.’s Finest continues with episode seven, “Book of Secrets.” Season one episode seven will air on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT on Fox.

The cast is led by Jessica Alba as Nancy McKenna and Gabrielle Union as Sydney Burnett. Duane Martin plays Ben Baines, Zach Gilford is Ben Walker, Ryan McPartlin is Patrick McKenna, Sophie Reynolds is Isabel McKenna, and Ernie Hudson plays Joseph Burnett. Alba and Union also executive produce.

“Book of Secrets” Plot: As Syd and McKenna’s hunt for Knox comes to a head, they finally let the Bens in on their search into the past. Meanwhile, Syd deals with a complicated family crisis, while McKenna is left with a difficult choice between her past and her future.

L.A.’s Finest Season 1 Details, Courtesy of Fox:

From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer Bad Boys movie franchise, the action-drama series L.A.’s Finest follows SYD BURNETT (Union), last seen in Miami and who has now seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, NANCY MCKENNA (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles, Syd and McKenna become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.