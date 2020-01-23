Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Season 1 Episode 3: Photos and Preview

NBC’s new crime drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector will continue its first season, after taking a two-week break, with episode three, “Russian Roulette.” Episode three will air on January 31, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Grimm’s Russell Hornsby leads the cast as Det. Lincoln Rhyme. Arielle Kebbel is Amelia Sachs, Tate Ellington is Felix, Courtney Grosbeck is Rachel Sachs, Michael Imperioli is Det. Michael Sellitto, Ramses Jimenez is Det. Eric Castillo, Brooke Lyons is Kate, Roslyn Ruff is Claire, and Brían F. O’Byrne is The Bone Collector.

“RUSSIAN ROULETTE” Plot – When a young woman from an insular Russian community who witnesses a murder comes to Lincoln and Amelia for help, the case takes a shocking turn when the mysterious murder is linked to a cold case – the tragic disappearance of a teenage girl.

Meanwhile, the Bone Collector’s ‘secret’ is discovered.







The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

“Inspired by the best-selling book, the enigmatic and notorious serial killer known only as “The Bone Collector” once terrified New York City … until he seemingly disappeared. Now, three years later, when an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme out of retirement and back into the fold.

Rhyme has a personal connection to the case – a trap set by the killer left him paralyzed – but this time he’s teaming up with Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for proﬁling. This unlikely detective duo will play a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together. But how do you catch a killer who always seems to be one step ahead?”