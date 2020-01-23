The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Sex and Death”

Downton Abbey‘s Allen Leech guest stars as Ariel Reznik in ABC’s The Good Doctor season three episode 13. Directed by Steven DePaul from a script by Doris Egan, episode 13 will air on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Additional guest stars include Anette O’Toole as Caroline Reznik, John Ales as Oliver Thomas, and Bonita Friedericy as Bella Thomas.

“Sex and Death” Plot – Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznik grapple with a terminal cancer patient who is determined to live the last few months of his life without inhibition. Meanwhile, Dr. Reznik must confront her relationship with her mother when she comes in for a third opinion from Dr. Glassman; and Shaun and Carly’s relationship reaches a new level of intimacy.







The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.