Riverdale Season 4 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Quiz Show”

The CW’s Riverdale found Jughead completing his interview for Yale, Betty taking a deep dive into the injury of a star Riverdale High football player, and Archie continuing to be wise beyond his years while still struggling to make the right decisions. Meanwhile, Veronica figured out the perfect ingredient for her rum…Cheryl’s maple syrup.

Up next, season four episode 11, “Quiz Show.” Directed by Chell Stephen from a script by Ted Sullivan, episode 11 will air on January 29, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast is led by KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Ashleigh Murray is Josie McCoy, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.

“Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show” Plot – RIVERDALE HIGH VS STONEWALL PREP — Determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance, Archie (Apa) gives him a job at Andrew’s Construction. Betty (Reinhart) channels her energy into taking Bret (guest star Sean Depner) down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Mendes) and Cheryl (Petsch) team up for an unlikely business venture.

