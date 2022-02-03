‘That ’90s Show’ Adds 6 Season 1 Series Regulars

Netflix’s That ’70s Show sequel has found a new batch of teens for Kitty and Red to attempt to watch over. Netflix announced Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos have signed on as That ’90s Show regulars.

The newcomers join That ’70s Show veterans Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who’ve committed to reprising their roles as Red and Kitty.

The casting announcement included details on who each of the teens is playing: