‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2 Episode 9 Photos: “Saving Grace” Preview

The team hopes for the best after Grace and Judd are involved in a terrible accident on FOX’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season two spring premiere. Season two episode nine, “Saving Grace,” will air on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Season two’s cast is led by Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe (The West Wing) as Owen Strand. Gina Torres is Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein plays T.K. Strand, Sierra Aylina McClain is Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack stars as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam returns as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva plays Carlos Reyes, and Julian Works is Mateo Chavez.

“Saving Grace” Plot: Grace and Judd fight for their lives in the aftermath of the horrific car accident, as flashbacks show how a childhood tragedy led Judd to meet Grace and how they ultimately fell in love.

Season 2 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

The 126 welcomes new Paramedic Captain TOMMY VEGA (Torres) to the crew. Tommy was at the top of her game when she hung up her uniform eight years ago to raise her twin daughters. When her husband’s restaurant went under due to the devastation of the pandemic, she has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family. Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.

Additionally, Owen is reunited with his ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, GWYNETH (guest star Lisa Edelstein), and the former couple re-discover the spark they once shared. As Owen finds out his cancer is in remission, he receives news that could change his life forever.