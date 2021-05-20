Tom Hiddleston attempts to recap all of the key moments involving Loki in the MCU in only 30 seconds. He fails but that’s just fine as you can never have too much of Tom Hiddleston, am I right?

The cast of Marvel Studios’ Loki also includes Owen Wilson (as Mobius M. Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The much-anticipated comic book-inspired series was directed by Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron serving as the head writer.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 9, 2021. New episodes will drop on subsequent Wednesdays.

The Plot:

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.