‘Love, Victor’ Season 2 New Trailer Catches Us Up with Victor + Benji

Hulu’s new trailer for season two of the critically acclaimed coming of age series Love, Victor gives us the warm fuzzies. The two minute video focuses on Victor and Benji’s relationship and how it impacts their friends and families.

Hulu also dropped a new poster in support of the upcoming second season.

The cast is led by Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar. George Sear is Benji, Rachel Hilson stars as Mia, Anthony Turpel plays Felix, and Bebe Wood is Lake. Mason Gooding plays Andrew, Isabella Ferreira is Pilar, Mateo Fernandez stars as Adrian, James Martinez is Armando, and Ana Ortiz plays Isabel.

Love, Simon‘s writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger executive produce Love, Victor along with Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

Season two will premiere on June 11, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

The popular teen dramedy returns as season two finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji.







