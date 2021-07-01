‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series’ Huge Ensemble Cast Expands By Four

Amazon Studios’ upcoming The Lord of the Rings-inspired series has added four more to its large ensemble. Charles Edwards (The Crown), Will Fletcher (The Girl Who Fell), Amelie Child-Villiers (Censor), and Beau Cassidy have joined the cast of the Amazon Original series which is a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Amazon did not confirm who each of the new members of the cast will be playing.

The much-anticipated epic series is currently filming in New Zealand.

The foursome join a cast that includes Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, Peter Mullan, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, and Nazanin Boniadi. Kip Chapman, Morfydd Clark, Anthony Crum, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Maxine Cunliffe also star.

The ensemble also includes Trystan Gravelle, Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Thusitha Jayasundera, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, and Simon Merrells. In addition, Fabian McCallum, Geoff Morrell, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, and Lloyd Owen star.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are the co-showrunners. Payne and McKay executive produce along with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado.

The Lord of the Rings Television Series Description, Courtesy of Amazon:

Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.







