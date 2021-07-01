YouTube commenters really want to tie Beckett to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Maybe it’s the vibe given off by the music in the first official Beckett trailer or the fact John David Washington’s on the run. Or, it could be Tenet fans are just clinging to the possibility of a prequel, sequel, or spinoff.

In addition to Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Netflix’s Beckett stars Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Vicky Krieps (The Girl in the Spider’s Web), and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl).

Ferdinando Cito Filomarino directed from a screenplay by Kevin A. Rice. Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, and Gabriele Moratti served as producers.

Netflix plans to release Beckett on August 13, 2021.

The Plot:

While vacationing in Greece, American tourist Beckett (Washington) becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy.