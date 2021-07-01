‘Wellington Paranormal’ Season 1 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast

The CW’s set a July 11, 2021 premiere date for season one of the What We Do in the Shadows film and TV series spinoff, Wellington Paranormal. The network will air two episodes back-to-back on July 11th, with future episodes arriving on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

Seasons one through three first aired on TVNZ 2.

The series follows Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary), two Wellington police officers who appeared in the critically acclaimed, award-winning mockumentary film, What We Do in the Shadows. The series comes from What We Do in the Shadows‘ creators Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, with Clement writing and also directing four of the first season’s episodes. Waititi and Clement executive produce with Paul Yates.

In addition to Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary, the season one cast includes Maaka Pohatu as Sergeant Maaka.

Episode 1 “Demon Girl” Plot: SEASON PREMIERE – Officers O’Leary and Minogue have an encounter with the demon Bazu’aal when it descends upon Wellington leaving no man – or beast – untouched. Jemaine Clement directed the episode written by himself and Paul Yates.

Episode 2 “Cop Circles” Plot: BEAM ME UP – O’Leary and Minogue investigate possible alien activity in the Wellington countryside. Jemaine Clement directed the episode written by Melanie Bracewell.

Wellington Paranormal Synopsis, Courtesy of The CW:

Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of Officers O’Leary and Minogue, hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka, investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.