‘Outlander’ Unveils a New Season 6 Trailer and Official Poster

The release of the official trailer and poster for Outlander season six means the end of Droughtlander is in sight! The nearly two and a half minute trailer opens with a romantic scene between Claire and Jamie before giving way to battlefield scenes.

“I canna be two things at once, Claire…a rebel, a loyalist. An agent for the Crown and an enemy of the king,” declares Jamie (Sam Heughan) as the world around him falls into chaos.

The trailer ends with Claire, upset and anxious to assure Jamie of her love. “I don’t belong here. Brianna, Roger…they don’t belong here. But yet here we are – all of us – because I loved you more than the life that I had,” says Claire (Caitriona Balfe). “And this, I promise you, won’t come between us.”

During the 2021 New York Comic-Con panel, Sam Heughan hinted at what life on Fraser’s Ridge will be like in the upcoming season. “I think Jamie and Claire have spent a lot of time building this community and I think this is the season where we see that really disintegrate. Jamie…he went to save Claire but I think obviously she hasn’t gotten over that trauma. I think Jamie’s very aware of it; he’s keeping an eye on her. I think these cracks are really starting to show, not only for Jamie and Claire but for the rest of the inhabitants of Fraser’s Ridge.

The war is coming…it always seems to be coming…but it is coming and we’re very aware. Jamie’s really having to tread a fine line between his loyalties. He knows he’s on the wrong side, the British, and at some point, he’s going to have to switch sides. But it’s even harder this season for him because he’s being pulled in both directions,” said Heughan.

Outlander‘s 12 episode sixth season, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s A Breath of Snow and Ashes, will premiere on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT on Starz.

The Plot, Courtesy of Starz:

The sixth season of Outlander sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution.

Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives.

If Season 4 asked “What is home?” and Season 5 asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.







