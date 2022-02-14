Prime Video just debuted the first teaser trailer for their upcoming journey to Middle-earth – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The one-minute teaser premiered during the 2022 Super Bowl and provided our first real look at the new elves, dwarves, and orcs that will be featured in the epic fantasy series from showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

The series stars Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel. Robert Aramayo plays Elrond, Ismael Cruz Córdova is Arondir, Nazanin Boniadi is Bronwyn, and Charlie Vickers stars as Halbrand.

J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, and Jason Cahill executive produce. Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado also executive produce, with Ron Ames and Christopher Newman producing. Bayona, Charlotte Brändström, and co-executive producer Wayne Che Yip direct season one.

Prime Video has set a Friday, September 2, 2022 premiere.

The Plot, Courtesy of Prime Video:

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.







