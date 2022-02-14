‘Station 19’ Season 5 Episode 9 Photos, Plot Details and Air Date

CBS’s Station 19 will return from a two month break with season five episode nine, “Started from the Bottom.” Episode nine will air on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season five cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato is Carina DeLuca, and Carlos Miranda plays Theo Ruiz.

“Started from the Bottom” Plot – A new chief starts at Station 19. Meanwhile, the crew responds to a young girl seeking help and a call about an SUV flown over a cliff.

Station 19, currently in its fifth season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. Station 19 takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.