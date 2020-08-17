‘Love Island’ Season 2 Cast Members Announced

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Love Island Season 2

11 singles will be searching for a romantic match on season two of the reality dating series, Love Island. CBS just announced the second season cast members who will be holed up in a special “bubble” at Caesars Entertainment’s The Cromwell in Las Vegas.

CBS will be taking special precautions to keep the season two cast and crew safe as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect lives across the globe.

Arielle Vanderberg returns to host and Matthew Hoffman is back as the Love Island narrator when the new season kicks off on August 24, 2020. The first episode expands to two-hours beginning at 8pm ET/PT. Additional episodes will air nightly, with special “Love Island: More to Love” Saturday night episodes featuring new footage as well as the best moments from the preceding week.

The network’s planned a season one marathon airing on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd on MTV2.

Season Details and Cast, Courtesy of CBS:

The matchmaking begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa in Las Vegas, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance and ultimately relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up, and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

  • Kaitlynn Anderson
    Age: 27
    Promotions
    Lapeer, Mich.
    Zodiac Sign: Gemini
    If she could write her own dating profile, it would be: “I enjoy bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking and adventure!”

  • Mackenzie Dipman
    Age: 24
    Student
    Scottsdale, Ariz.
    Zodiac Sign: Leo
    Celebrity crush: Matthew McConaughey – he is “a version of my dream man – a southern gentleman with a Texas accent.”

  • Tre Forte
    Age: 25
    Personal trainer
    Boca Raton, Fla.
    Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
    Celebrity crush: Rihanna

  • James McCool
    Age: 27
    Personal trainer
    Winchester, Va.
    Zodiac Sign: Gemini
    Ideal romantic partner is funny, likes to laugh and doesn’t take life too seriously.

  • Johnny Middlebrooks
    Age: 22
    Student
    Chesapeake, Va.
    Zodiac Sign: Gemini
    Relationship role models: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

  • Justine Ndiba
    Age: 27
    Billing coordinator /go-go dancer
    Rockaway, N.J.
    Zodiac Sign: Pisces
    Her ideal partner is tall, as she spends 80% of her time in heels. They must also be humble and respectful.

  • Carrington Rodriguez
    Age 22
    Sales manager
    Salt Lake City, Utah
    Zodiac Sign: Leo
    If he could write his own dating profile, it would be: “If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me, and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice and sexy at the right times.”

  • Connor Trott
    Age: 23
    Auditor
    Pittsburgh, Pa.
    Zodiac Sign: Cancer
    He’s brainy, loves to sing karaoke and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.

  • Moira Tumas
    Age: 28
    Shopping channel model
    Brielle, N.J.
    Zodiac Sign: Pisces
    Celebrity crushes: Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth

  • Cely Vazquez
    Age: 24
    Sacramento, Calif.
    Legal secretary
    Zodiac Sign: Gemini
    She was captain of her high school cheerleading team, is fluent in Spanish, and loves to sing and play guitar.

  • Jeremiah White
    Age: 22
    Store sales associate
    De Kalb, Miss.
    Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
    He is a self-proclaimed flirt who grew up on a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality.




