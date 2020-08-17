‘Love Island’ Season 2 Cast Members Announced

11 singles will be searching for a romantic match on season two of the reality dating series, Love Island. CBS just announced the second season cast members who will be holed up in a special “bubble” at Caesars Entertainment’s The Cromwell in Las Vegas.
CBS will be taking special precautions to keep the season two cast and crew safe as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect lives across the globe.
Arielle Vanderberg returns to host and Matthew Hoffman is back as the Love Island narrator when the new season kicks off on August 24, 2020. The first episode expands to two-hours beginning at 8pm ET/PT. Additional episodes will air nightly, with special “Love Island: More to Love” Saturday night episodes featuring new footage as well as the best moments from the preceding week.
The network’s planned a season one marathon airing on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd on MTV2.
Season Details and Cast, Courtesy of CBS:
The matchmaking begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa in Las Vegas, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance and ultimately relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up, and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form.
In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.
- Kaitlynn Anderson
Age: 27
Promotions
Lapeer, Mich.
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
If she could write her own dating profile, it would be: “I enjoy bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking and adventure!”
- Mackenzie Dipman
Age: 24
Student
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Celebrity crush: Matthew McConaughey – he is “a version of my dream man – a southern gentleman with a Texas accent.”
- Tre Forte
Age: 25
Personal trainer
Boca Raton, Fla.
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Celebrity crush: Rihanna
- James McCool
Age: 27
Personal trainer
Winchester, Va.
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Ideal romantic partner is funny, likes to laugh and doesn’t take life too seriously.
- Johnny Middlebrooks
Age: 22
Student
Chesapeake, Va.
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Relationship role models: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
- Justine Ndiba
Age: 27
Billing coordinator /go-go dancer
Rockaway, N.J.
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Her ideal partner is tall, as she spends 80% of her time in heels. They must also be humble and respectful.
- Carrington Rodriguez
Age 22
Sales manager
Salt Lake City, Utah
Zodiac Sign: Leo
If he could write his own dating profile, it would be: “If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me, and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice and sexy at the right times.”
- Connor Trott
Age: 23
Auditor
Pittsburgh, Pa.
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
He’s brainy, loves to sing karaoke and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.
- Moira Tumas
Age: 28
Shopping channel model
Brielle, N.J.
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Celebrity crushes: Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth
- Cely Vazquez
Age: 24
Sacramento, Calif.
Legal secretary
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
She was captain of her high school cheerleading team, is fluent in Spanish, and loves to sing and play guitar.
- Jeremiah White
Age: 22
Store sales associate
De Kalb, Miss.
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
He is a self-proclaimed flirt who grew up on a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality.