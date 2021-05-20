‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 2 Episode 15 Finale Preview: “Chattaboogie”

The team focuses on catching a crooked DEA agent on the season two finale of CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted. Season two episode 15 was directed by Milena Govich from a script by David Hudgins and will air on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Julian McMahon stars as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz plays Special Agent Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg is Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes is Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand plays Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Season finale guest stars include Victor Williams, Michael Drayer, Larisa Polonsky, David Aaron Baker, and Shawn Parsons. Tracy McMullan, Anne Rutter, J. Stephen Brantley, Teren Carter, Lauriel Friedman, and Tim Shelburne also guest star in episode 15.

“Chattaboogie” Plot: Jess and the Most Wanted team head to Tennessee to track down an undercover DEA agent who appears to have turned dirty amid a major drug ring operation. Also, Sarah (Jen Landon) wonders if it was a mistake to move in with Jess and Tali so soon.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.