Steve Martin and John Hoffman’s Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a second season by Hulu. The 10 episode first season debuted on August 31, 2021 and snagged the highest ratings of any comedy on its premiere day.

Martin and Hoffman co-created the Hulu Original comedy series and serve as writers and executive producers. Martin also stars in the series alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The first season cast also includes Aaron Dominguez, Vanessa Aspillaga, Ryan Broussard, Jeena Yi, and Michael Cyril Creighton.

“Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection. To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more!” stated co-creator/executive producer John Hoffman.

Executive producer Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) added, “If you’d told 15-year-old me that I’d Zoom multiple times this week with Steve Martin and Martin Short to celebrate our show’s launch, I would have asked ‘What’s Zoom?’ But this is still all incredibly exciting. I’m so proud of all involved and grateful to Dana, Craig and Karey, and our fantastic partners at Disney, 20th and Hulu.”

“There has been something about this project that felt almost fated from the start; from Dan’s first lunch with Steve in which Steve happened to mention he had an idea for a series, to John jumping aboard to co-create it, to Steve’s agreeing to star but only if Marty joined him, to the inspired addition of Selena. The comedy this team delivered has been the obsession of every executive at this studio, and our friends at Hulu have treated it like the crown jewel that it is. And now, thanks to the incredible audience response, we are so happy to say there will be more murders in the building — which is great news for everyone, except perhaps the residents of the Arconia,” said Karey Burke, president, 20th Television.

The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.







