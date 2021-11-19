First Look: ‘The Gilded Age’ Teaser Trailer and Photos

HBO’s hoping to pull in all those Downton Abbey viewers who no longer have new episodes to look forward to, as well as Bridgerton fans impatiently waiting for a new season, with their upcoming period drama, The Gilded Age. The series, which just debuted a teaser trailer and first official photos, will premiere on January 24, 2022 and features a huge ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, and Taissa Farmiga also star in the nine episode first season. Additional series stars include Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Kristine Nielsen, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The Gilded Age comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes who serves as writer and executive producer. Director Gareth Neame, director Michael Engler, director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and David Crockett also executive produce.

HBO provided the following description of The Gilded Age which will air on Mondays at 9pm ET/PT:

“The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBO’s The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon).

Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?”







